Andrew Flintoff named as new host for Top Gear TV show

Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff will be seen taking the driver's seat as one of the new hosts of British television show Top Gear, along with comedian Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.

Flintoff and McGuinness will replace Matt LeBlanc after the next series. The duo signed a two-year deal to host the show from next year and will earn around £500,000 (approx Rs 4.76 crore) each.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, the producers are hoping that the new trio will remind viewers of the glory years when Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May hosted the show.

"Freddie and Paddy are real curveball signings which no one predicted and bosses are delighted with them. Paddy and Fred are car-mad too," a source told the tabloid.

