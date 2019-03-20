Andria D'Souza on why no action has been taken against Being Human CEO Manish Mandhana

bollywood

Weeks after Andria D'Souza filed FIR against Being Human CEO Manish Mandhana for physical assault, she claims that cops have taken no action

Andria D'Souza

It has been a fortnight since model-actor Andria D'Souza lodged a police complaint against Manish Mandhana, CEO of Being Human Clothing and The Mandhana Retail Ventures Ltd., accusing him of physical assault, as first reported in mid-day edition dated March 6. However, the survivor says she is disappointed at how the Gamdevi police are dragging their feet on the matter.



Manish Mandhana

Seeing that they took little action after filing a complaint against Mandhana under Section 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code on March 4, D'Souza claims she met Deven Bharti, joint commissioner of police, last week. "I patiently waited for a week after which I took an appointment with the joint commissioner. He heard me out and assured me that he would personally follow up on the case, but I haven't heard from anyone since."

Another visit to the police station on Monday, with her lawyer Falguni Brahmabhatt, yielded no results. "Senior inspector Gokulsingh Patil told me that the investigation is still on. I filed the complaint and submitted all my medical documents at the time of filing the FIR. I don't understand the reason for the delay."

Sharing her ordeal with mid-day, D'Souza had recounted how she developed sensorineural hearing loss after Mandhana allegedly assaulted her in November 2017. Inspector Patil, on his part, stated, "The investigation is underway. We are getting medical reports verified by doctors. We will submit our findings in court."

