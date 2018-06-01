Android users take to social media after Ramdev's 'Kimbho' app vanishes from Play Store

Several Android users took to Twitter and Facebook, displaying their frustration in downloading the app from Play Store



Yoga guru Ramdev

Yoga guru Ramdev's so-called "swadeshi" messaging app 'Kimbho' that aimed to take on the giant WhatsApp abruptly disappeared on Thursday from Google Play Store amid security and "heavy traffic" concerns.

Several Android users took to Twitter and Facebook, displaying their frustration in downloading the app from Play Store. Some fake iterations of 'Kimbho' app and even a 'Kimbho' messenger too appeared on Play Store, leading to more confusion.

