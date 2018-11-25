Andy Blankenbuehler to choreograph film adaptation of Cats

hollywood

Andy Blankenbuehler is set to choreograph the upcoming film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Cats

Dancer-choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler is set to choreograph the upcoming film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Cats. The news was reported by variety.com. Blankenbuehler, who choreographed the revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical, is also known as the choreographer for Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Hamilton".

Blankenbuehler has also worked in television, including on the remake of "Dirty Dancing", "America's Got Talent", and "So You Think You Can Dance". The upcoming "Cats" adaptation recently added Jason Derulo to the cast, which also includes Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden and Ian McKellan.

Derulo will portray Rum Tum Tugger, with Hudson as Grizabella, Elba portraying Macavity, and McKellen as Gus the Theatre Cat. Tom Hooper will direct from a script he co-wrote with Lee Hall. The musical was based on"Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats" by T.S. Eliot.

