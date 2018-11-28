Andy Murray chills with family and an inflated ice cream in Maldives

tennis

Murray recently revealed plans to train in Miami before heading to Australia for the Brisbane International in January

Andy Murray

British tennis star Sir Andy Murray enjoyed a family holiday in the Maldives ahead of his comeback. The two-time Wimbledon champion is currently No. 260 in the world as he couldn't play any tournaments for almost a year after his hip surgery and rehab.

On Monday, he shared a couple of pictures and videos with his 1.5 million followers on Instagram from his stay at an upmarket resort in the Maldives. He posted this picture, showing off his ripped torso posing next to an inflated ice cream-shaped float on the beach and captioned it: "Had to post a picture with my ice cream lilo as it took me about four hours to blow the bloody thing up. Great holiday @jumeirahvittaveli with the family.. Sad to be coming home."

During his holiday, Murray relaxed by hitting golf balls into the sea and playing tennis on the beach with brother Jamie. Murray recently revealed plans to train in Miami before heading to Australia for the Brisbane International in January.

