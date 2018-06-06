Andy Murray closer to return, targets grasscourt season

The former world number one has not played competitively since last year's Wimbledon, undergoing hip surgery at the turn of the year



Andy Murray

Andy Murray says he getting closer to playing again following a frustratingly long injury lay-off and hopes to be fit enough to target a third Wimbledon title.

The former world number one has not played competitively since last year's Wimbledon, undergoing hip surgery at the turn of the year. With Wimbledon fast approaching, Murray, who has slipped to 47th in the world, said he had returned to training and playing the grass-court season remained his aim.

"It's been very slow," he said in a video on the Guardian newspaper's website. "I've been out getting close to a year now, which is a lot longer than I think me and any of my team kind of expected at the beginning but I'm getting closer to playing again. I've started training a few days ago. I'm hoping to make my comeback during the grass-court season."

