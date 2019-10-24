Andy Murray has a plan for not having more kids: I should be on Tour

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray and his wife Kim Sears are expecting their third child soon. And Murray, 32, feels that in order to stop having more kids, it is important for him to continue playing.

The Brit, who won his first ATP title in 31 months defeating Stan Wawrinka in Antwerp on Sunday, said it was during his time away from tennis when his family grew bigger. He was away due to a hip surgery that left him contemplating retirement at one point.

"I have got two young kids and a third one coming, so I will have three kids under four years. When I have been off the Tour for the last few years, my family has got bigger, so I need to get on the road so that we do not go out of control," he told Tennis World USA.

