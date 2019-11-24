Andy Murray: Injury phase put a lot of strain on our relationship

Scottish tennis ace Andy Murray has revealed that last year's hip injury made him selfish and also resulted in tough times in his marriage with wife Kim.

Murray, 32, said that though he tried to behave normally with his kids [daughters Sophia,3, and Edie,2], it was Kim who suffered during his injury lay off.

In his soon-to-be-released documentary on his recovery battle, Resurfacing, Murray said: "I don't know if the children noticed because when I'm with them I'm always trying to put on a brave face, but my wife definitely did. It put a lot of strain on our relationship, just because I was down all the time. She has been brilliant and I would probably be quite selfish, just in terms of thinking about myself and not realising the impact it had on all the people around me."

