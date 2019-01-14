Andy Murray promises Australian Open ticket to fan

tennis

Andy Murray

British tennis ace Andy Murray promised to give a fan tickets to his Australian Open matches after a disappointing show during a practice session in Melbourne recently. The former World No. 1 announced on Friday that he may retire this year due to severe pain from a hip injury.

A fan, Jordyn Kollmorgen, through Instagram, shared his excitement of finally seeing Murray live during the practice. "Still in absolute shock that I finally got to see the man behind my love for tennis in action today," Kollmorgen wrote.

"It was Muzza that showed me just how entertaining tennis really could be and for that I thank him with my whole heart," added Kollmorgen. Murray saw the post and commented: "I'm sorry I couldn't be more entertaining. Thanks for the support. If you'd like to come along and watch my match, I'll sort you a ticket." That's sweet!

