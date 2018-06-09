Andy Murray to play at Shenzhen in September

His long rehabilitation has picked up pace this week after getting back on the practice courts following a setback, but he was forced to pull out of next week's Libema Open in 's-Hertogenbosch, which was his scheduled return to the tour

Andy Murray

Andy Murray intends to start the Asian swing of the ATP Tour at the Shenzhen Open in September. Murray is currently on the comeback trail from hip surgery in January and hopes to return to action for the grass-court season this month.

