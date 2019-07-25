Andy Murray to team up with brother Jamie

tennis

The former World No. 1 one has so far been restricted to doubles action since returning to the game following a hip operation

Andy Murray. Pic/ AFP

London: Andy Murray says he is "excited" to be teaming up with his brother Jamie at the Washington Open, reuniting the pairing that helped Great Britain win the Davis Cup in 2015. The former World No. 1 one has so far been restricted to doubles action since returning to the game following a hip operation in January. "I am going to be competing in Washington next week in the doubles with my brother Jamie," Andy Murray said. "I am excited to be on the court with him and go back to Washington."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates