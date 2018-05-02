Andy Murray turns painter during hip injury phase!

British tennis ace Sir Andy Murray, who is recovering from a hip injury, has made the most of his spare time by picking up a paint brush instead of his racquet



British tennis ace Sir Andy Murray, who is recovering from a hip injury, has made the most of his spare time by picking up a paint brush instead of his racquet. A picture on social media shows him wearing a scarf and holding a brush as he makes his debut on a different pitch.

The finished painting, which features a black background splashed with red, pink, orange and white, is similar in technique to the abstract style used by famous American artist Jackson Pollock, reported British tabloid, The Sun.

A Twitter user wrote, "Andy Murray is now seemingly an artist? I love that lad." Meanwhile, art critic from the Royal Society of Arts — Estelle Lovatt said although Murray's painting could not really be compared to Pollock's masterpieces it's joyful and there's a strong, abstract resemblance to a match. "I think he was just having a bit of fun," she said.

