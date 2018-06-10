Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker regrets making wrong choices

Former Sports Illustrated model Brooklyn Decker says she regrets signing big movies before being ready for them; still paying the price

Brooklyn Decker

Former American tennis star Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker has revealed that she almost ruined her career by signing high-profile movie roles in Battleship and What To Expect When You're Expecting, despite not having the requisite skills.



"I actively went after my 'big break' and tried to ride that wave. I did it way too early. What I should have done is studied my ass off and gotten significantly better at my actual job before seeking any sort of employment. What ended up happening was I got a few opportunities before I was ready,"Decker admitted in Bobby Bones' new book, Fail Until You Don't: Fight Grind Repeat.



Andy Roddick

"I wasn't worthy or skilled enough, and I ended up making all my rookie mistakes on a massive stage (in my case, massive films). It almost ruined my career. I had to claw my way back to any sort of credibility. No one took me seriously. It's still a challenge today," added the former Sports Illustrated cover model, who has son Hank, two, and daughter Stevie, six months, with Roddick.

