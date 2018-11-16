Andy Serkis, Christian Bale to visit Mumbai for Mowgli world premiere

hollywood

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle still

Actor-director Andy Serkis is coming to India for the world premiere of his Netflix film Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle along with the stars of the film -- Christian Bale, Frieda Pinto and newcomer Rohan Chand.

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle is the first time India will be the destination of a major Hollywood motion picture premiere with its lead cast in attendance. Serkis also voice stars as the fun-loving bear, Baloo and Bale lends his voice to the sombre panther, Bagheera - the man-cub's friend.

The voice cast also includes Cate Blanchett as Kaa, Benedict Cumberbatch as Shere Khan, Naomie Harris as Nisha, Peter Mullan as Akela, Jack Reynor as Mowgli's brother Wolf, Eddie Marsan as Vihaan, Tom Hollander as Tabaqui and Matthew Rhys as Lockwood. The trailer of "Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle" was launched at Netflix's 'See What's Next: Asia' event held last week in Singapore. Serkis has maintained that the film is closest to the Indian roots of Rudyard Kipling's classic, and when he was quizzed about India release plans, the director was secretive.

"Well, I can't tell you what's happening. The film will be seen in India. I'm not sure if I can release the timings. But there will be very significant moment where this film begins its life in India," Serkis told PTI in Singapore. Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle is produced by Jonathan Cavendish, Steve Kloves and David Barron. The film will be available to Netflix members worldwide starting December 7, 2018.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI