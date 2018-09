Anees Bazmee: Excited to reunite with John Abraham

bollywood

Anees Bazmee

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee has confirmed that he will be directing actor John Abraham in Pagalpanti. He says they are both excited about the new collaboration.

Bazmee had last directed John in the 2015 entertainer Welcome Back.

"John is definitely there in 'Pagalpanti'. I had done Welcome Back with John. It became a huge hit... I wanted and even he wanted that we do a new film together... Now we have a new subject, so he is quite excited and I am also very excited. We will start work on it soon," Bazmee told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

Known for films like "Welcome", "No Entry" and "Singh Is Kinng", Bazmee is toying between different projects as of now. There are talks that he may also be directing "Aankhen 2", with megastar Amitabh Bachchan set to feature in it.

But without giving any confirmation, Bazmee said: "Talks are on around 'Aankhen 2'... We will lock it soon."

There's also buzz about a film that actor Kartik Aaryan has signed with Bazmee, but Bazmee said: "See, around three or four films are going on. But I have to plan what should start, and what to do... There's lots going on."

