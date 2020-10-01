Anees Bazmee on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: It's not easy to get a property in October to build a set

After going back and forth over their plans, the unit of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set to begin filming in Mumbai next month. Though he had initially wanted to resume shooting in Lucknow to maintain continuity of the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-fronted horror comedy, director Anees Bazmee reconsidered his decision after working out the logistics of the shoot.



"It's safer to shoot in a controlled environment in Mumbai. We plan to complete the indoor portions here. So, we will construct sets in the city, replicating the interiors of the haveli that we had built in Lucknow. The producers [Murad Khetani and Bhushan Kumar] feel that our last schedule can be in Lucknow, where we can film the necessary outdoor shots," says Bazmee, who has picked up the directorial baton from Priyadarshan for the sequel to the 2007 Akshay Kumar-starrer. The latest instalment also features Anil Kapoor and Tabu.



However, building a set in the city is proving to be an uphill task for the team. "We have been looking for plots of land, but most of these locations have already been booked for shoots. It's not easy to get a property in October to build a set because many producers are kicking off new projects," says Bazmee, who is hoping to zero in on a location soon and wrap up the 15-day schedule.

