Anees Bazmee ropes in Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan for his next directorial

For all of those who thought filmmaker Anees Bazmee could only make comedies, he also directed Hulchul, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and Deewangee. He may have gradually shifted to the genre of comedy; he can dabble with other genres too. And after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he plans to make a romantic comedy with two Gen-Next actors. And the filmmaker has roped in Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan for his next.

Pinkvilla reports the two have given their nod to the film. A source stated, "Anees Bazmee wanted a young and fresh cast for this buddy comedy, which is on the lines of a madcap entertainer that he's known for. It's a comedy of errors and Vicky has already given his nod to the film. He approached Sara Ali Khan because the director feels that she's a terrific performer and people haven't still seen the comical side to her."

It also added, "Sara loved the script. It's an out and out comedy and Ekta is a family friend. Her mother Amrita Singh is very close to Ekta and they were planning to launch Sara anyway in films with Kedarnath. But after a lot of trouble, she had to cop out of the film but she had always promised Amrita that she would work with Sara very soon. It's finally happening. The film rolls out with Sara and Vicky sometime later next year."

Reports suggest Khan was also offered a role in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh but she turned down due to reasons best known to her, however, nothing was confirmed about the same. Given Kaushal and Khan's rising popularity, this indeed seems to be an intriguing casting coup.

On the work front, Kaushal has multiple films based on the eras bygone, starting from Sardar Udham Singh to Takht to a film based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, and also has Dharma Productions' horror franchise, Bhoot, where the first part, that unfolds on a ship, releases on February 14, 2020. Khan will give her fans two films next year.

The first one is with Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda, directed by Imtiaz Ali and not titled yet. This romantic comedy also releases on February 14. The next one will be Coolie No. 1, with Varun Dhawan as the male lead. This remake of the 1995 blockbuster of the same name arrives on May 1, 2020.

