Bollywood filmmaker Anees Bazmee's daughter's in-laws arrested for harassing her for dowry

Anees Bazmee's daughter Saba Shaikh lodged a case against her husband and in-laws for dowry harassment

Renowned Bollywood producer Anees Bazmee's daughter Saba Shaikh's husband and in-laws have been booked under the dowry harassment case. 26-year-old Saba Shaikh alleged that her husband Mohammed Wasim Shaikh and in-laws harassed her ever since she got married in 2011. According to the complaint filed by Anees Bazmee's daughter, Mohammed Shaikh allegedly demanded a role in the films of her father.

A case under section 498-A of the IPC has been registered at the Oshiwara police station in Andheri West. According to the cops, Saba filed a complaint after she noticed a Brazilian model's photo on social media wearing her clothes and jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh which her father Anees Bazmee had given at the time of her wedding, back in 2011.

The cops said that Saba Shaikh was living in her father's house and not staying with her husband after a marital dispute. In her complaint, she has alleged that her husband stole an expensive watch of her father to buy drugs for himself.

"In her complaint, she has alleged that she was mentally and physically harassed by her husband and in-laws who forced her to demand cash from her father. We are investigating the matter," said an officer attached to the Oshiwara police station.

