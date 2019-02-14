Anees Bazmee's daughter's in-laws arrested for harassing her for dowry

crime

Anees Baazmees daughter Saba Shaikh lodged a case against her husband and in-laws for harassing her for dowry

Anees Bazme

Husband and in-laws of well-known producer Anees Bazmee's daughter Saba Shaikh have been booked under dowry harassment case recently. The 26-year-old complainant, Saba Shaikh, alleged that her husband Mohammed Wasim Shaikh and in-laws harassed her ever since she got married in 2011. According to the complaint filed by Anees Bazmee's daughter, Mohammed Shaikh allegedly demanded a role in the films of her father.



The case under section 498-A has been registered at the Oshiwara police station after she noticed a Brazilian model's photo on social media. In the photo, the model was wearing Shaikh's clothes and jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh which her father had given her at the time of their wedding, back in 2011.

The cops said that Saba Shaikh has been living with her father after a marital dispute with her husband. In her complaint, she has alleged that her husband stole an expensive watch of her father to buy drugs for himself.

"In her complaint, she has alleged that she was mentally and physically harrassed by her husband and in-laws who forced her to demand cash from her father. We are investigating the matter," said an officer attached to the Oshiwara police station.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates