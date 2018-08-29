Aneesh Chaganty on making a gripping thriller out of our internet lives

hollywood

Aneesh Chaganty has been the talk of the town for his upcoming thriller Searching, which unfolds on a computer screen when a father searches for his missing daughter.

John Cho

Searching is a really tight thriller that people haven't seen before. Having worked with such great actors like John Cho and Debra Messing in his first film itself, Aneesh is all set to make a benchmark in this genre.

Aneesh wanted to tell the backstory of the Kim family through a screen-life montage, illustrating the delicate and compelling emotional universe of the main characters' lives through our everyday communication devices.

Searching stars John Cho as a father who, after his daughter goes missing, desperately tries to find her by turning over every stone imaginable, and previously unimaginable to him, on her computer. When combing through her Instagram and hacking his way into her Facebook account proves less than fruitful, Cho stumbles across a self-streaming site called YouCast, which will ultimately lead him deeper into the labyrinth that is the internet - and, accordingly, the teenage mind.

"If you look at the actual storyline of Searching," says Chaganty, "You'll see a lot of the traditional elements of the mystery thriller. Our goal was to mirror those things that we loved best and adapt that into the screen-life concept.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India is all set to release 'Searching' on August 31.

