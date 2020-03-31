Aneri Vajani on Pavitra Bhagya: I play a 25-year-old mother, who had got pregnant at 18

"I am drawn to powerful characters," begins Aneri Vajani, who is headlining the third instalment in the Bhagya series, Pavitra Bhagya. The show, which hit the tube earlier this month, comes amid high expectations — after all, the last two offerings, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya have dominated the television scene for years.

Vajani, on her part, says that she has ticked an important item off her bucket list. "There was no reason to say no to this project. It is an Ekta Kapoor show, their previous shows Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya have always been on the top of the charts. So, Pavitra Bhagya is a novel combination of so many factors," says the youngster, who is back on the idiot box after a three-year gap.

At 26, playing a mother doesn't come easy to the actor. However, she insists that her character is a far cry from the over-the-top matriarchs that have become a staple in Indian television. "I play a 25-year-old mother, who had got pregnant at 18. She is a practical woman who loves children but is [not] your typical daily soap-ish mother. This is the first time in my career of seven years that I am playing a mature character." The show has her reuniting with Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka co-star Kunal Jaisingh. "As artistes, Kunal and I like surprising each other in a scene. So, we avoid doing too many rehearsals."

