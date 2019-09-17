Angad Bedi admits he broke up with Nora Fatehi to marry Neha Dhupia

Angad Bedi left tongues wagging when he secretly got married to actress Neha Dhupia in an intimate traditional wedding ceremony in Delhi. Now, Angad agreed to the rumours of him dating Nora Fatehi. The Kargil Girl actor admitted that he was in a relationship with Nora Fatehi, and believes that she will soon get a "deserving partner."

In an interview with timesofindia.com, Angad Bedi confirmed that he was dating Nora Fatehi. Speaking about her growth in the film industry, Bedi said, "I like to believe that there is dignity in everything. There are some relationships which work and there are some which don't work. Ideally, you want every relationship to work, if it happens it's great, if it doesn't it is unfortunate. I feel as far as my past relationship was concerned, she (Nora) is a lovely girl and she's doing exceptionally well for herself. She's a star in the making and all her body of work is being accepted by the audience and she's on her way up! And, I feel that that is what is important and I wish her all the best and all the love and luck."

Angad Bedi believes that he and the O Saki Saki actress were not meant to be together and therefore things did not work out between them. "I feel the partner that she deserves, will come her way very soon. I feel everything has timing. It's like the universe wanted to change something within me and it happened, the universe wanted some change within her and give her stardom and it happened. Right now, it's time for her stardom, after stardom, there will be time for family. I feel you can't challenge it, you know, you have to accept it. I feel that was the case and I felt that as an artist you have to just respect. I also feel that there's dignity in silence and there's a lot of respect. Everybody goes through hardships but hardships make you the person you are, and I feel that is important," said the Pink actor.

In one of the events when Nora was asked about Angad's marriage. She seemed miffed and replied, "I never dated him, so I don’t know what you’re talking about. I have nothing to say about his wedding since I’ve never met him and I don’t care what’s happening in his married life."

Angad married Neha Dhupia on May 10, 2018, and have a nine-month-old daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

