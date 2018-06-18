Angad Bedi: Bikramjeet's toil made Sandeep

Set to replicate the bond that the brothers and hockey players shared in Soorma, Angad Bedi on how his character is a defining one

Angad Bedi

The sincerity with which Angad Bedi speaks about Bikramjeet Singh isn't lost on us. Slipping into the role of former Indian national hockey captain Sandeep Singh's brother in Soorma, Bedi asserts that it was Bikramjeet's sacrifice that enabled Sandeep to reach heights.



Sandeep and Bikramjeet Singh

"Bikramjeet couldn't pursue hockey because of his injuries, so it was important for him to see his brother in the Indian jersey," Bedi tells mid-day. Pointing out that after Sandeep suffered a spinal injury, Bikramjeet worked two jobs to ensure he got back on the field. "Bikramjeet brought Sandeep up and trained him. He did two jobs so that he could send his brother to Holland for treatment. Sandeep's return to the game was his life's motive. It was Vikram's sacrifice that enabled Sandeep to play for the country."



Diljit Dosanjh

So strong is the warmth between the brothers that even when Bedi went to Bikramjeet's house to interact with him, he found it splashed with pictures of Sandeep's victories. "Sandeep's success was Bikramjeet's dream. The dream that the two brothers harboured was integral to the film."

Having understood the bond they shared, it was, perhaps, imperative for the actor to replicate it for reel with co-star Diljit Dosanjh, who slips into the role of protagonist Sandeep. "In Diljit, I found a brother," Angad Bedi says, adding, "When we first met, we gave each other the longest hug that two unknown people [could share]. I harbour the same love for him that my dad does for me. I passed that energy onto him. I'm certain, it will show on screen."

