Angad Bedi defends wife Neha Dhupia, introduces his five girlfriends in latest Instagram post!

For the uninitiated, Neha Dhupia was trolled for her comments on one of the recent episodes of Roadies Revolution, and now hubby Angad Bedi is out to defend her, and also introduces his five girlfriends on an Instagram post! For all those who are late to the party, Dhupia lashed out at a contestant when he confessed he slapped his girlfriend as he found she was cheating on him with five other men. The actress said it was her choice and he had no right to slap her.

It's also no news that she was trolled for her comments on social media, so much so that even her father began receiving abuses on his mobile. And now, let's take you to Angad Bedi's latest Instagram post, and he has a classic way of shutting down all of those who called out the actress and his wife for her comments.

Have a look right here and meet his five girlfriends:

Dhupia commented with a lot of hearts and called him her man. Well, this is what we call true love. And before posting these pictures, he also reposted Dhupia's clarification that she gave on her Instagram account. Here it is:

View this post on Instagram #word @nehadhupia #standbymywoman A post shared by Angad Bedi “ARVIND VASHISHTHH” (@angadbedi) onMar 14, 2020 at 4:38am PDT

Let's see who dares to raise his or her voice on Neha Dhupia now.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates