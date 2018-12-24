Angad Bedi: I hope Mehr takes after Neha

bollywood

New daddy Angad Bedi talks about why Neha Dhupia is a perfect role model for their daughter Mehr

The couple with daughter Mehr. Pic/Bipin Kokate

"My marriage and daughter Mehr have brought me luck," smiles Angad Bedi, who has an impressive line-up of projects in The Zoya Factor, Inside Edge 2 and The Verdict: State vs Nanavati. Excited as he is about his on-screen avatars, he gushes that no role gives him as much joy as playing daddy to the tiny tot.

"I give her a bath, feed her; I am comfortable doing these things because my father [Bishan Singh Bedi] was hands-on when it came to my sister and me," says the actor, adding that his daughter's arrival has brought about a shift in him. "My dad said that my eyes have changed. He said that before we become fathers, we think for ourselves, but now, I think for my family first."

The new daddy reveals that the couple was keen on a baby girl. "I hope Mehr takes after Neha - she's honest, has come up the hard way and is caring." He adds that their busy work schedules had them seek parenting tips from single father, Karan Johar. "He said that Neha and I will have to juggle our projects. We will also want Mehr to travel with us as much as possible."

