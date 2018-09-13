Angad Bedi lawyers up for web show on Nanavati case

television

Angad Bedi to follow his Inside Edge act with a show that tackles the Nanavati case for Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji

Having won acclaim for his act in Inside Edge, Angad Bedi had hit headlines when reports of him being cast in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay trickled in, in July. However, mid-day has now learnt that while the actor is set to collaborate with Kapoor, the association will be part of her digital offering, ALTBalaji, and not for a telly show.

Bedi confirms that The Verdict - State v/s Nanavati, based on the KM Nanavati vs state of Maharashtra case, has fallen into his lap. "I was intrigued by the case and my character. Despite being set at a time when the media did not have the kind of influence it does today, it still made a lot of noise," Bedi says.

The three-season show will see Bedi slip into the role of top-notch criminal lawyer, Karl Khandalwala, who will fight the case in favour of Nanavati. "He is an ex-air force officer, a connoisseur of art and music. He takes up the case because he is intrigued by Nanavati," adds the actor.

Public records and newspaper reports from the time will make for the fodder for the 10-episode courtroom drama. "Shashant [Shah, director] and I have done extensive research and had a few readings together. Karl will be presented as a suave, sharp and confident lawyer."

While the shoot has already commenced, Bedi will join the show by the end of the month. "This will be my first project with the company. It's a 70-day schedule. The series should be out by next year," he signs off.

