Angad Bedi on his injury: Moved to wrong side, Sikander's elbow hit my face

Angad Bedi has been shooting for the final leg of Ekta Kapoor's MumBhai, a crime thriller revolving around the unlikely friendship between a cop and a gangster, over the past month. Unfortunately, the shoot hit a roadblock last week when the actor suffered a serious injury while filming an action sequence with co-star Sikander Kher in south Mumbai. Though the duo had rehearsed extensively for the scene, Bedi says an ill-timed elbow blow left him with a broken jaw and a bruised lip.



Angad Bedi

"In the show, Sikander's character is like an elder brother to my character; he plays a vital role in making me a cop. We were shooting at an akhada that day. Sikander and I are shown to be training in the scene," recounts Bedi, adding that they kept at least a foot's distance while rehearsing the stunts. "But when filming the take, we changed a particular move. What was earlier a punch, became an elbow blow. By mistake, I moved in the wrong direction and his elbow hit my face directly." He says that the shoot of the ALTBalaji show was immediately called off as he needed urgent medical attention. "I had to keep icing it through the rest of the night. It will get better, but my upper lip is still swollen."

