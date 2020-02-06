Angad Bedi on his role in MumBhai: Fascinated by nature of crimes

Three months ago, Angad Bedi had revealed to mid-day that he was set to undergo rigorous training for his role of a cop — à la Daya Nayak — for Ekta Kapoor's MumBhai. However, the prep for the actor was not just physical; understanding the psyche of an encounter specialist in a show set in the '90s was just as important. "I stumbled upon a few encounter cases of the '90s and went through the reports on them. I was fascinated by the reasons behind the encounters, the kind of criminals that existed, and the crimes committed during the underworld rule. I used that research to enhance my character. It also helped me [connect with] the story better. It was essential to explore their modus operandi, which is what my research helped me achieve," says Bedi.

Kapoor's Alt Balaji offering also features Sikander Kher, and traces the unlikely friendship between a cop and a gangster. The series apparently takes inspiration from real-life cops and gangsters.

