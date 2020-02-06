Search

Angad Bedi on his role in MumBhai: Fascinated by nature of crimes

Updated: Feb 06, 2020, 07:37 IST | Mohar Basu | Mumbai

Referencing cases of the '90s for his role in MumBhai, Angad Bedi on understanding the psyche of encounter specialists.

Angad Bedi
Angad Bedi

Three months ago, Angad Bedi had revealed to mid-day that he was set to undergo rigorous training for his role of a cop — à la Daya Nayak — for Ekta Kapoor's MumBhai. However, the prep for the actor was not just physical; understanding the psyche of an encounter specialist in a show set in the '90s was just as important. "I stumbled upon a few encounter cases of the '90s and went through the reports on them. I was fascinated by the reasons behind the encounters, the kind of criminals that existed, and the crimes committed during the underworld rule. I used that research to enhance my character. It also helped me [connect with] the story better. It was essential to explore their modus operandi, which is what my research helped me achieve," says Bedi.

Kapoor's Alt Balaji offering also features Sikander Kher, and traces the unlikely friendship between a cop and a gangster. The series apparently takes inspiration from real-life cops and gangsters.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK