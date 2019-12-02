Angad Bedi on Inside Edge 2: Showed cricketers responsibly

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Selling itself as a show that exposes the money-driven world of cricket, the web show Inside Edge delivered from the word go, even earning an Emmy nomination for the first season. The makers evidently know that there's a lot riding on the upcoming second edition, but cast-member Angad Bedi asserts that he finds it imperative to not be biased when depicting the world of cricket, and cricketers.

Son of ace cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, Angad says, "We don't want to show the [cricket] community in a bad light. We have tried to keep the show rooted in reality. There are some shocking revelations in this season too, but we wanted to humanise the characters to successfully evoke empathy. These are people who receive love and adulation but are also vulnerable. The characters have been tackled sensitively."

A source close to the actor says that given that he has grown up among friends who enjoyed the sport, Angad has taken inspiration from them. "The makers didn't want to showcase a sensationalised version of reality. Angad also did not want to be accused of misrepresentation."

