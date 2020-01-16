Angad Bedi set to play an encounter specialist in MumBhai

Set to play an encounter specialist in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming web show, MumBhai, Angad Bedi has been clocking in the hours learning the ropes of rifle and pistol shooting. Bedi has been putting in two hours a day since the past month, training with seasoned shooters to ace his act as cop Bhaskar Shetty.

The actor tells mid-day, "I had undergone some training in rifle shooting when I filmed Tiger Zinda Hai. But, this show is set in the '90s, and hence, the kind of guns we've used belong to that era. The pistols are different from those that are currently used. A lot of Bhaskar's personality is reflected in the action sequences, which is why the use of the gun had to look flawless. I have learnt how to hold and operate it. The action directors have been taking me through each sequence, showing me precisely how to approach the target, and maintain the right posture to shoot."

Bedi's Bhaskar is seen as a boy belonging to humble beginnings, who then rises to power. "He starts off as a worker at an Udupi restaurant, and goes on to become a powerful force, and an encounter specialist. Interestingly, the story shows the rise and fall of the character when he is consumed by power. It's a dynamic character; he depicts how power [can] make one greedy for more power, and money."

