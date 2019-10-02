Angad Bedi speaks about The Verdict and daughter Mehr's privacy

Angad Bedi plays Karl Jamshed Khandalavala in Ekta Kapoor's web show, The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati. On the sidelines of this interview, where Bedi spoke about his show, he also spoke about the hysteria created around his child's photograph. Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, who welcomed baby Mehr Dhupia Bedi in 2018, haven't released the little one's photograph yet. There's immense curiosity around to see who the baby looks like.

In an exclusive interview with mid-day.com, Angad said that Mehr is still very young and needs privacy. "That is totally Neha's call and I support her. We are trying to keep her away from the limelight as much as possible because she's way too young. Hopefully, when she understands as to what cameras are, why am I getting photographed, then maybe the time is right. Yes, we will release the pictures for sure but because she's so young and small we want to keep it as private as possible," said the protective father.

Prod him about how an ideal day at home with Neha and baby Mehr is and he calls it "beautiful". "We start our day quite early at around 6:30 in the morning, Mehr gets up at 7. So, we want to be awake for her, and then we spend time with her. Later, we go off to work. Sometimes, when both of us are working, we try and take Mehr with us, whatever little time we get on set, we can be with her in the vanity. There's a rule that we made where at each point Mehr will have one parent with her always so that she doesn't feel alone. As a professional, you keep searching for the next best film, next best director, (focussing on) how you'll be projecting PR (Public Relations)... it's a cycle that an actor gets caught in. When I see my daughter, and she opens her arms towards me, and I spend time with my wife, that's a beautiful feeling. The sense of security is so high, you forget about all these small problems that we have," said The Zoya Factor actor.

Angad, who is currently seen in the web show, The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati, is excited about his character. He plays the role of the dynamite lawyer, Karl Khandalavala in the show; the show streams on Ekta Kapoor's AltBalaji.

The actor watched many movies, went to the session court to observe the proceedings to get into the skin of a lawyer. Speaking about the same, Angad shared, "There was immense prep gone into it because here we also have to understand that he is not any ordinary lawyer. It's Karl Khandalawala, who has never lost a case in his life. He was the best lawyer in this country. For him, to take up this case was like a challenge where he had to completely change things where everything was in favour of Nanavati, and win the case hands down. When you play a personality of such stature, there are certain things that you have to take care of."

With a host of projects in hand, the 36-year old is excited about this phase in his life and credits it to Neha and Mehr. "I am getting roles that are somewhat close to my personality and at the same time, they (producers and filmmakers) are giving me a lot more room to perform, which I really value," concludes Angad Bedi.

