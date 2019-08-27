Angad Bedi: Sport a cool look that millennials will relate to

bollywood

Sharing his avatar from The Zoya Factor, Angad Bedi on how his style has been modelled on former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen

Angad Bedi

His role of a sportsperson in Inside Edge, coupled with his lineage, has ensured that Angad Bedi is all too familiar with the world of cricket. Now, the actor will be seen as a cricketer again in the Sonam K Ahuja and Dulquer Salmaan starrer The Zoya Factor. While Anuja Chauhan's book by the same name — on which the film is based — had Robin Rawal as the quintessential superstar of the team, Bedi says the cinematic adaptation has delved deeper into the character.

"On the surface, Robin is an alpha male. He is scoring runs and winning matches, and by extension, has all the players looking up to him. But when there's a switch in the captaincy, he feels cornered, and this insecurity makes him human and real. Abhishek [Sharma, director] has given a complex behaviour pattern to the part," says Bedi of his character that is at loggerheads with protagonist Nikhil Khoda in the narrative. "I love the graph of the character — it starts with glory and success, and moves to dejection and failure. The high and lows resonated with me."

In keeping with the flamboyant act, the makers gave him a vibrant look, replete with a prominent tattoo, mohawk hairstyle and ear piercings. Bedi says his look will remind fans of former England batsman Kevin Pietersen. "It is a cool look that millennials will relate to. If you see sports stars today like [Cristiano] Ronaldo, Virat [Kohli] or if you go back in time, Kevin Peterson, they [sport a similar look]. Robin wears expensive fashionable clothes, likes flashy cars and knows that he is the cynosure of all eyes. He is aware of his stardom."

Also Read: Neha Dhupia soaks in the Maldivian sun with husband Angad Bedi, see photos

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates