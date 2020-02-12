Search

Angad Bedi undergoes knee surgery

Published: Feb 12, 2020, 14:57 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Angad Bedi, who got injured while shooting for an action sequence for his upcoming web show MumBhai, a while ago, recently underwent knee surgery at a hospital in Mumbai.

Image courtesy: Instagram/@angadbedi

Actor Angad Bedi, who got injured while shooting for an action sequence for his upcoming web show MumBhai a while ago, recently underwent knee surgery at a hospital in Mumbai. And before undergoing the surgery, his wife Neha Dhupia captured a video in which she can be seen cheering up Angad.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Angad wrote: "That's me minutes before going in for a knee surgery... I think my nerves got me talking too much... captured by my wifey (also pls note she has no clue which knee is injured) but I still love her too much ... stay tuned for more ... will keep u posted with more videos if I'm not dying in pain ... #AngadsKneedy #Vlog1."

 
 
 
In the video, Neha is also seen taking down orders for Angad's meals. "I have been starving for almost 8 hours," Angad said. To which Neha added: "This is the longest you've gone without a meal."

Apart from MumBhai, Angad will also be seen in "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl".

