Angad turns student for dad Bishan Singh Bedi

Given that the first edition of the cricket drama earned an Emmy nomination, the makers of Inside Edge knew that there was no scope for mediocrity when returning with season two. It's only fitting then that Angad Bedi, who plays a cricketer in the Amazon Prime show, turn to the best when searching for a mentor to guide him through the sport. The actor was guided by none other than his father, veteran cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi.

Angad tells mid-day, "My childhood was largely spent on the cricket field, and hence, nobody knows each move of mine the way my dad does. No matter who we'd rope in as a coach, he would not know me as well as my father does. Our gruelling routine would start at 4.30 am, followed by more on-ground practice sessions later in the day. Each day of the month-long training would conclude with a cricket match of a few overs."



Bishan Singh Bedi

Angad says his father was "heartbroken" when he learnt of his decision to pursue acting instead of cricket. "Yet, he never kept me from chasing my dreams. But, he is a taskmaster. He ensured that I knew every shot like the back of my hand. I have surprised myself with my act this time, and attribute this performance to dad. His work made me look good."

