Angel brings good news to Red Devils

Teenage striker Gomes nets late winner as Man Utd beat Spurs in heated clash

Man United's Angel Gomes tries to find his way between Tottenham's Juan Marcos Foyth (left)) and Toby Alderweireld (right) during an International Champions Cup match in Shanghai yesterday. Pic /AFP

Shanghai: Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino apologised to Manchester United but said that he was also annoyed and worried by some challenges in a feisty 1-2 defeat yesterday.

Teenager Angel Gomes, 18, squeezed in the winner 10 minutes from time as United beat Spurs 2-1 in an occasionally bad-tempered encounter. French striker Anthony Martial put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United ahead in the first half, before Spurs substitute Lucas Moura replied with a scrappy effort in the second.

Tempers flare

The supposedly friendly match threatened to boil over at times in sweltering Shanghai here, particularly during a bad-tempered first half. There was a flashpoint between the Premier League rivals when United accused Moussa Sissoko of stamping on winger Daniel James. Spurs' attacking midfielder Dele Alli was earlier booked for two nasty challenges and booed off when subbed on the hour. Teammate Japhet Tanganga and United's Andreas Pereira were also yellow-carded.

"It's true that I was a little bit annoyed about some situations and not happy — it's a friendly," said Pochettino.

"When you are tired and hot, sometimes you are not right and arrive late [to tackle}... I apologise on behalf of our players to United," said the Argentine, who took Spurs to the final of the Champions League last season.

United boss Solskjaer though felt the International Champions Cup match was a good test for his side. "No tippy-tappy football. No qualms about some of the tackles. We also gave it back," he said.

Liverpool held 2-2

new york: Liverpool wrapped up their three-match US tour winless with a 2-2 draw against Sporting CP at the Yankee Stadium here. Liverpool fell behind after Bruno Fernandes capitalised on goalkeeper Simon Mignolet's error.

The Reds then equalised through Divock Origi and went ahead through Georginio Wijnaldum before Wendel made it 2-2.

