Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning start filming for Maleficent 2

The studio posted behind-the-scenes looks of Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning, who returns as Aurora and Maleficent respectively in the sequel



Walt Disney Studios has announced the production start of "Maleficent 2" starring Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning. The studio posted behind-the-scenes looks of Fanning and Jolie, who returns as Aurora and Maleficent respectively in the sequel. Actors Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville are also returning for the sequel and they will be joined by newcomers Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Harris Dickinson, Ed Skrein, and Robert Lindsay.

"#Maleficent2, starring Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, and Michelle Pfeiffer, is now in production," the studio wrote on Twitter. Fanning also shared the photos from film's set and wrote, "It's bring your mom to work day on the #Maleficent2 set!" Joachim Ronning is helming the sequel with a script from Jez Butterworth and Linda Woolverton.

