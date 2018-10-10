Angelina Jolie emotional after seeing Brad Pitt embrace co-star

hollywood

Angelina Jolie remembers how when she and Pitt would take a break together, she could not help but get charmed by him despite being at work

Angelina Jolie, estranged husband Brad Pitt and Margaret Qualley

Angelina Jolie is reportedly upset with estranged husband Brad Pitt after he was photographed embracing his Once Upon A Time in Hollywood co-star, Margaret Qualley. This sort of situation is familiar to Jolie who has been in Qualley's shoes before. A source shared, "Angie knows first-hand how incredibly intoxicating and romantic it can be working on a movie with Brad."

She remembers how when she and Pitt would take a break together, she could not help but get charmed by him despite being at work. It is how she fell in love with him. So when she heard about Margaret, 23, hugging Brad on set, it immediately made Angelina suspicious and upset," the source added. Jolie had first met Pitt in 2004 when they were shooting for Mr & Mrs Smith (2005).

"She feels his suffocating shadow is impossible to escape or avoid and Angelina still gets emotional whenever she thinks or hears about Brad. Especially when he is embracing a pretty actress almost half of Angelina's age. It really stings," the source revealed.

