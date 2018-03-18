Angelina Jolie: I love ageing as it makes me look like my mother

Mar 18, 2018, 17:54 IST | PTI

42-year-old Angelina Jolie has no qualms about ageing. Here's why

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie says she loves "seeing herself age" as it makes her look more like her mother. The actor said ageing also makes her feel alive.

"I look in the mirror and I see that I look like my mother, and that warms me. I also see myself aging, and I love it because it means I'm alive - I'm living and getting older. Don't love having a random dark spot from a pregnancy, sure.

"I see my flaws. But what I see that I like isn't about a structure or an appearance. It's more that I see my family in my face. I see my age," Jolie told the InStyle magazine.

The 42-year-old actor has Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

