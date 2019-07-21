Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden to share screen space in Eternals

hollywood

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally unveiled the cast and release date of 'Eternals' at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 on Saturday. The actors set to play as 35,000-year-old aliens include Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff and Don Lee, reported Variety.

"This movie will allow those who have never felt represented in movies, in this case, superheroes, to be represented. I love my diverse family," Hayek said on stage. The movie is set to release on November 6, 2020.

In the comics, Eternals are shown as physically similar to normal human being but with powerful abilities. They have super strength, flight, teleportation, mind control, shape-shifting and energy projection. They were created from alien experiments on ancient human millions of years ago. They lived in space cities and defended Earth from threats, like the Deviants, another race of super-humans that was more destructive and deformed.

There are a few dozen Eternals in the comics, but the movie is said to focus on two of the most prominent ones named Sersi and Ikaris.

