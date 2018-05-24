Angelina Jolie upset as she can't take children out of country

Angelina Jolie is not happy with the situation that she is not allowed to take her children out of the country



Actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie is reportedly furious that she is not allowed to take her children out of the US while her custody battle with estranged husband Brad Pitt is still ongoing.

The 42-year-old was planning to take her six children -- Maddox, 16, Pax, 15, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, whom she has with Pitt -- to London while she shoots her sequel "Maleficent 2", reports nypost.com

"They are figuring out how it would work but she is not happy. Angelina Jolie wants to take the kids to London with her while she's shooting -- and she's frustrated with the process. They're talking about how it would work. Even the people around her are getting tired of it," said a source. The estranged couple have been locked in a divorce battle, including who will get custody of their children, since they ended their marriage in 2016.

