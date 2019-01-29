Angelina Jolie teams up with writer-director Taylor Sheridan on thriller

hollywood

We just can't wait to watch Angelina Jolie work her magic in 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

Angeline Jolie

There's some good news for die-hard Angelina Jolie fans. The stunning actress will be teaming up with writer-director Taylor Sheridan on his next film titled Those Who Wish Me Dead. Taylor Sheridan, who made his directorial debut with critically-acclaimed thriller Wind River in 2017, will be penning this film.

Sheridan is also known for writing the screenplays of Oscar-nominated Hell or High Water and Denis Villeneuve's Sicario. According to Variety, Those Who Wish Me Dead is set against a wildfire in Montana. It's about a 14-year-old boy who witnesses a murder and is then issued a false identity and absorbed into a wilderness skills programme for troubled teens. The killers, on the other hand, are murdering anyone who comes in their way of finding him.

The project will be produced by BRON Studios and Film Rites. Production is expected to start in May after Sheridan completes shooting the second season of Kevin Costner's show Yellowstone.

Jolie is currently working on Maleficent 2, which is set to release in 2020, and an upcoming fantasy-drama Come Away.

