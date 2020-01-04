Angelique Kerber gets the balance right on social media
Angelique Kerber explained how it is important to be positive online
German tennis star Angelique Kerber said that social media is a very important tool for her to connect with her fans.
When asked about what social media means to her, she told Tennis World USA: "They [social media] have become very important to me. I can share what I do with my fans and be close to them. You should try to distinguish yourself from other people's judgments and to isolate yourself, rather do your own thing. And have confidence in yourself."
Meanwhile, she explained how it is important to be positive online. "I rarely read comments, and when I do I respond to the positive ones. You have to find a good mix of what you want to share and what you don't, because everyone is entitled to privacy. I then really try to keep my distance, switch off and concentrate on myself. If you do what you love, these negative thoughts will never come," she added.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Born on January 18, 1988, Angelique Kerber is a German professional tennis player and former world No. 1, and a three-time Grand Slam champion. Having made her professional debut in 2003, Kerber rose to prominence upon reaching the semifinals of the 2011 US Open as the No. 92 ranked player in the world.
In Pic: Angelique Kerber posted this picture doing Yoga, captioned, "Morning session with a view of paradise @amillafushi #amillafushi #yourislandhome #idyllicescape #tsmic #HereToCreate #createdwithadidas"
-
Angelique Kerber ascended to the top of the rankings on 12 September 2016, thus becoming the twenty-second and oldest player to achieve the number-one ranking for the first time and the first new number-one player since Victoria Azarenka in 2012.
In pic: Angelique Kerber posted this picture of herself Kayaking and captioned, "Weekend Mode"
-
Angelique Kerber was born in Bremen, to a Polish father, Slawomir Kerber, and a Polish mother, Beata, who is also her manager. Angelique Kerber has one sister, Jessica. She grew up in Kiel and started playing tennis at age three, eventually joining the junior circuit. In 2012, Kerber moved to Puszczykowo; a suburb of Poland, where her maternal grandfather owns an indoor tennis facility.
In pic: Angelique Kerber posted this picture with one of her friends, captioned, "Wishing my friends Aga&Dawid a lifetime of happiness side-by-side. You two have become inseparable and I’m so happy that I could be there on your special day #wedding #aga&dawid"
-
Angelique Kerber has competed for Germany since the start of her career. In an interview Kerber clarified that, despite strong Polish connection, she considers herself German: "I am German. I play for Germany, I grew up in Germany, and my heart beats for Germany". A huge football fan, Angelique Kerber has cited German club FC Bayern Munich as her favourite team. Although born right-handed, she plays left-handed.
In pic: Angelique Kerber shared this picture, captioned, "when you finish your workout"
-
Angelique Kerber posted this picture from her 30th birthday party and captioned, "Last night’s surprise party was amazing... I feel like I haven’t stopped dancing ever since!! Thanks to the best family and friends for organizing all of this"
-
Angelique Kerber posted this picture from a party and wrote, "Last Players Party of 2017 @wtaelitetrophy"
-
Angelique Kerber posted this picture after winning a Grand Slam.
-
Angelique Kerber posted this gorgeous picture and captioned it, "Something new, something different, My first fashion feature with @grazia_magazin! Thank you @schmidtgorges for the beautiful photography."
-
Angelique Kerber posted this picture of herself jumping into a picturesque swimming pool, captioned, "Life is pretty good right now"
-
Angelique Kerber posted this picture of herself and her sister on her sister's birthday. She wrote, "#HAPPYBIRTDAY #sisterlove #bestsister"
-
Angelique Kerber posted this picture of herself with other tennis players and captioned, "#WTAFinals #Selfie #Singapore"
-
Angelique Kerber posted this picture with her family on Easter and wrote, "Happy Easter I will spend some time with my family and hope you will do the same
-
Angelique Kerber posted this picture from an event captioned, "Great win last night @MiamiHEAT! Love my new jersey #LetsGoHeat"
-
Angelique Kerber posted this picture on New Year's night and wrote, "I am here, kisses from Instagram and happy new year"
-
Angelique Kerber pictured here with tennis star Ana Ivanovic and German footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger
Angelique Kerber turns 31 on January 18, 2019. On this occasion, we take a look at her journey as a 3-time Grand Slam champion and her vacation pictures which she posts on social media. (Pics/ Angelique Kerber Instagram)
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe