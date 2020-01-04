Angelique Kerber gets the balance right on social media

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

German tennis star Angelique Kerber said that social media is a very important tool for her to connect with her fans.

When asked about what social media means to her, she told Tennis World USA: "They [social media] have become very important to me. I can share what I do with my fans and be close to them. You should try to distinguish yourself from other people's judgments and to isolate yourself, rather do your own thing. And have confidence in yourself."

Meanwhile, she explained how it is important to be positive online. "I rarely read comments, and when I do I respond to the positive ones. You have to find a good mix of what you want to share and what you don't, because everyone is entitled to privacy. I then really try to keep my distance, switch off and concentrate on myself. If you do what you love, these negative thoughts will never come," she added.

