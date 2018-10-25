Angelique Kerber high on hope after Naomi Osaka win
Kerber, who lost her opening match to Belgian Kiki Bertens, beat Osaka 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. Kerber will face Sloane Stephens in her final group match on Friday, with her qualification for the next round dependant upon the result
