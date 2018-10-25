Angelique Kerber high on hope after Naomi Osaka win

tennis

Kerber, who lost her opening match to Belgian Kiki Bertens, beat Osaka 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. Kerber will face Sloane Stephens in her final group match on Friday, with her qualification for the next round dependant upon the result

Angelique Kerber

Angelique Kerber defeated US Open champion Naomi Osaka in three sets in the WTA Finals Red Group in Singapore to get her hopes of qualifying for the next stage back on track.

Kerber, who lost her opening match to Belgian Kiki Bertens, beat Osaka 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. Kerber will face Sloane Stephens in her final group match on Friday, with her qualification for the next round dependant upon the result.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever