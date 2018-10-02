Angelique Kerber misses Oktoberfest party, posts photo

tennis

Germans are proud of the event, so when tennis ace Angelique Kerber missed out on the latest edition, which is going on at the moment, she was not too happy, but took it sportingly nevertheless. She posted this picture on social media and wrote: "While everyone is at the #Oktoberfest this weekend, my alternative is the @chinaopen players party."

Angelique Kerber is a three-time Grand Slam champion. The German tennis star has won the Australian and US Open in 2016 and the Wimbledon title in 2018. She is currently ranked 3rd in the WTA Rankings.

