'Angered by behaviour of Markaz attendees,' says Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray wants the government to take strict action against the participants of the Tabhligi Jamaat at Nizamuddin, Delhi, for spreading the Coronavirus pandemic. "We want to know what punishment these irresponsible Markaz people get," he said.

Thackeray added that Markaz attendees should be put in separate isolation cells and their treatment be stopped because they spat at the medical staff tending to them and misbehaved with nurses. "The people who attacked police should be punished and the videos of punishment should be made viral in order to let the people know of it," Thackeray told mediapersons on Saturday.

"Where are those maulavis and mullas who ask their people to vote for specific parties? Why can't they appeal to the community to behave and cooperate in a health crisis like this?," he asked.

Thackeray appealed to the people to take the lockdown very seriously, but expected PM Narendra Modi to deliver hope instead of asking people to light diyas on Sunday.

"I expected the PM to talk about how our healthcare machinery is working in the crisis and tell us about the dead and those under treatment because we need authentic information in the age of fake news. People will light diyas. It could be faith or superstition, but there is no harm if it yields something positive. But it would have been great if we saw a ray of hope in the PM's speech. He should have told us where the country is headed."

