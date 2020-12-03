Angira Dhar to star in Ajay Devgn's Mayday

After making his directorial debut in 2008 with U Me Aur Hum followed by Shivaay in 2016, Ajay Devgn goes back to the director's chair with Mayday. Set to kickstart shooting in Hyderabad in December, the actor-director-producer has finally locked his cast. After confirming Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh, he has now locked Angira Dhar for a pivotal role. A source informs, "Angira has come on board to play a lawyer in this thrilling drama."

Dhar, who made her web debut with Bang Baaja Baaraat, was last seen in Commando 3 (2019). Delighted to join the cast of Mayday, she says, "[I am] thrilled and excited to share the screen with the true legends of our film industry - Amitabh and Ajay sir. Mayday is going to be one hell of a ride. Can't wait to be directed by Mr Devgn himself!" Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, the movie will feature Devgn as a pilot, while Singh will essay the role of his co-pilot. The Tanhaji actor, who is currently waiting for the release of his next film Bhuj: The Pride of India, also has six other films in the pipeline.

