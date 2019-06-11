Angle eyes

A workshop in Nerul will teach you the basics of photographing landscapes and architecture. Organised by Pixean, a photography community, the module includes a theory session wherein mentors will be explaining the basics of photographing these elements, as well as a photo-walk.

On: June 16, 8 am to 10 am
At: Wonders park, Nerul East. 
Log on to: www.pixean.com
Cost: Rs 400

