Angrezi Medium trailer: A heartwarming story of the bond between a father and a daughter

Irrfan Khan fans can finally rejoice! The makers of Angrezi Medium have finally released the trailer of the film starring Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan, and it looks like a fun roller-coaster ride. Irrfan Khan plays a sweet, sentimental father, who doesn't know too much English, and who wants to fulfil his daughter's dream of going to London to study. Watch the trailer below:

Radhika Madan plays Irrfan's daughter, and the bond between father and daughter is something everyone will love. Kareena Kapoor Khan is a cop based in London, and whether or not Irrfan is able to fulfil his daughter's dream is something we all want to watch. We're sure rooting for Irrfan Khan's character in this movie!

While sharing the trailer, Maddock films wrote, "Inside I am very emotional, outside I am very happy! Presenting the official trailer of #AngreziMedium. In cinemas on 20 March 2020."

Angrezi Medium also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is all set to release on March 20, 2020.

