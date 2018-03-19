Angry man - Amitabh Bachchan questions copyright law

Amitabh Bachchan questioned who built the law, and why!



Amitabh Bachchan

Yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan questioned the stipulation in the copyright law, which allows exclusive rights to heirs of original literary work for only 60 years after the death of the author. Big B wrote in his blog, "Father Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan's work will always remain mine and will not allow the universe to mutilate it (sic)."

Amitabh, 75, was emphatic in saying "I oppose, disagree, lament, dispute, be in variance of, in vehement loud screams of voice". "My inheritance be mine... His writings be his, his heir be me, his writings be mine... Mine. I shall not and will not allow its dilution to general public. I bring my inherited aesthetics to its creativity... It may be the worst ever... But it is my copyright." He questioned who built the law, and why.

