Angry over CBI leaks, Supreme Court says no party 'deserves hearing'

Bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi says 'court is not a platform where people can say whatever they want'

The Supreme Court was on Tuesday furious over the purported leak of CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma's reply to the CVC's findings against him over corruption allegations as also the sensational charges by the agency's DIG Manish Kumar Sinha being made public, telling lawyers none of the parties "deserved" any hearing.

Making it clear that the court was not a "platform" where people can come and express "whatever they want", an anguished bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi heard the matter twice during the day and said it would not hear any party, including the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and confine itself to the purported leak and publication of Sinha's allegations.

The bench, comprising justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, vent out its ire at the start of the hearing and reminded the parties that its earlier order asking them to maintain confidentiality of the CVC's inquiry report and Verma's response to it was intended to ensure "respect" and the integrity of the CBI. As the hearing started, the bench referred to an article published by a news portal and solicited response from senior advocate Fali S Nariman, representing Verma, by saying, "It is only for you Nariman and not as a counsel for Verma. We have given this to you, as you are one of the most respected members of the institution. Please help us."

'New episode of crime thriller'

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said CBI DIG's Manoj Sinha's allegations of corruption against senior government officials in his affidavit to the Supreme Court are the latest episode of a crime thriller 'Chowkidar Is Thief' playing out in Delhi. "Officers are tired, trust is broken and democracy is crying," the Congress president said, a day after Sinha dragged the names of several officials, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union minister Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary and CVC K V Chowdhury over alleged attempts to interfere in the probe against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

